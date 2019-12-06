Windows 10 20H1: disponibile la build 19037 (Di venerdì 6 dicembre 2019) È da poche ore disponibile al download la build 19037 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Slow! Friday flight #WindowsInsiders! build 19037.1 is now available for both the Fast and Slow rings! Learn more in the latest blog post: https://t.co/vusXntRejJ pic.twitter.com/3J9bJ9CYs5 — Windows Insider (@Windowsinsider) December 6, 2019 Fix di bug The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build.This doesn’t mean we’re done… Windows PowerShell ISE is now a Feature on Demand (installed by default), and you will see it in the list in Optional Features Settings. Problemi noti BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might ...
