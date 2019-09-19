Windows Update | in arrivo gli aggiornamenti facoltativi

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.737 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.737. Changelog Provides protections against a new subclass of speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities, known as Microarchitectural Data Sampling, for 32-Bit (x86) versions of Windows (CVE-2019-11091, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12130). Use the registry settings as ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.356 : È da poco disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 May 2019 Update: stiamo parlando della build 18362.356. Changelog Provides protections against a new subclass of speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities, known as Microarchitectural Data Sampling, for 32-Bit (x86) versions of Windows (CVE-2019-11091, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12130). Use the registry settings as ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.329 [Agg. Pubblico] : [Aggiornamento] Da ieri sera, l’aggiornamento cumulativo è disponibile al download anche per gli utenti non partecipanti al programma Insider. Articolo originale (30/08/2019), È da poche ore disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.329. Changelog Addresses an issue that displays a black screen when you use Remote Desktop to connect to a machine ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.327 [Insider] : È da poche ore disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.327. Changelog Ancora non è disponibile un changelog ma, non appena sarà disponibile, provvederemo ad aggiornare l'articolo.

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.329 [Insider] : È da poche ore disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.329. Changelog We fixed an issue where on devices with LTE capability, some SIM cards from certain carriers would not work correctly. We fixed several issues resulting in bugchecks on some devices. Download Il nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo è numerato KB4512941 e per installarlo è sufficiente ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.678 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.678. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Addresses an issue with a Windows Server ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.295 : È da poco disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 May 2019 Update: stiamo parlando della build 18362.295. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Security Updates to Windows App Platform ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.267 [Agg. Pubblico] : [Aggiornamento] Da pochi giorni, l’aggiornamento cumulativo è disponibile al download anche per gli utenti non partecipanti al programma Insider. Articolo originale (24/07/2019), È da poco disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.267. Changelog Updates the Windows Ink Workspace by simplifying the menu and adding direct integration with ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.267 [Insider] : È da poco disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.267. Changelog Ancora non è disponibile un changelog ma, non appena sarà disponibile, provvederemo ad aggiornare l'articolo.

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.266 [Insider] : È da poche ore disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.266. Changelog Ancora non è disponibile un changelog ma, non appena sarà disponibile, provvederemo ad aggiornare l'articolo.