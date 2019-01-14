L'uovo del record di like su Instagram (Di lunedì 14 gennaio 2019) La foto di un uovo diventa il post con più like su Instagram, scalzando dopo undici mesi quello nel quale l’imprenditrice e influencer Kylie Jenner annunciava di essere diventata mamma.
Un uovo dalla forma perfettamente ovale, con una livrea assolutamente comune e senza alcun segno distintivo: tanto basta nell’era dei social per diventare virali. A postarlo, il 4 gennaio, un anonimo account che già dal nome annuncia il suo proposito: world_record_egg. L’uovo dei record.
View this post on Instagram Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang
A post shared by EGG GANG ...
