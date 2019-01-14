agi

: L'uovo del record di like su #Instagram - Agenzia_Italia : L'uovo del record di like su #Instagram - thejumper_94 : La storia del record di like all’uovo dimostra quanto l’uomo sia un gregge di pecore, ma ci fa vedere che l’unione… -

(Di lunedì 14 gennaio 2019) La foto di undiventa il post con più like su, scalzando dopo undici mesi quello nel quale l’imprenditrice e influencer Kylie Jenner annunciava di essere diventata mamma.Undalla forma perfettamente ovale, con una livrea assolutamente comune e senza alcun segno distintivo: tanto basta nell’era dei social per diventare virali. A postarlo, il 4 gennaio, un anonimo account che già dal nome annuncia il suo proposito: world_record_egg. L’dei record.View this post onLet’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGangA post shared by EGG GANG ...