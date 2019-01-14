Ma quante aree di dai! Più fai peti ... più sei intelligenteMorto nel sonno a 43 anni! L'amico lo trova senza vita a casa suaIschia, migliaia di gamberetti sulla spiaggiaHa versato il succo sulla Xbox... volevo solo punirla! La piccola ...La Regina Elisabetta è sotto choc! Arrestato il fratello di Meghan ...Voleva soccorrere i feriti! Tassista travolto e uccisoSta meglio! Angela Grignano ferita nell'esplosione a Parigi... Qua un ...Freddo e neve in arrivo come 34 anni fa! Con lo Strat Warming ...Mi sono operato! Giampiero Galeazzi smentisce le voci e svela il suo ...Un esempio per tutti! 90enne sventa rapina e fa arrestare il bandito

L' uovo del record di like su Instagram

L' uovo del record di like su Instagram La foto di un uovo diventa il post con più like su Instagram, scalzando dopo undici mesi quello nel ...

zazoom
Commenta
L'uovo del record di like su Instagram (Di lunedì 14 gennaio 2019) La foto di un uovo diventa il post con più like su Instagram, scalzando dopo undici mesi quello nel quale l’imprenditrice e influencer Kylie Jenner annunciava di essere diventata mamma.

Un uovo dalla forma perfettamente ovale, con una livrea assolutamente comune e senza alcun segno distintivo: tanto basta nell’era dei social per diventare virali. A postarlo, il 4 gennaio, un anonimo account che già dal nome annuncia il suo proposito: world_record_egg. L’uovo dei record.

        View this post on Instagram                   Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang

A post shared by EGG GANG ...
agi
twitterAgenzia_Italia : L'uovo del record di like su #Instagram - thejumper_94 : La storia del record di like all’uovo dimostra quanto l’uomo sia un gregge di pecore, ma ci fa vedere che l’unione… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : uovo del record
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : uovo del record uovo del record di like su Instagram
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!