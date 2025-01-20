Liberoquotidiano.it - Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China's First SSTR4 Agonist Targeting Pain

GUANGZHOU,, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/GuangzhouTechnology Co., Ltd. andPharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096) have announced a partnership to develop a clinical-stagetreatment asset, FZ002-037,.FZ002-037 is a highly selective oral small-moleculedeveloped by. Preclinical studies indicate that the drug primarily provides peripheral analgesia without central side effects or addiction risks, making it a promising option for patients requiring long-termmanagement. It is thedomestically developedinand the second globally to reach the clinical stage. The drug has completed Phase I clinical trials in, with Phase II studies for diabetic peripheral neuropathy set to begin soon. Potential applications extend to various chronic and acuteconditions.