Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China' s First SSTR4 Agonist Targeting Pain

Liberoquotidiano.it | 20 gen 2025
GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/

Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096) have announced a partnership to develop a clinical-stage Pain treatment asset, FZ002-037, Targeting SSTR4.FZ002-037 is a highly selective oral small-molecule SSTR4 Agonist developed by Fermion. Preclinical studies indicate that the drug primarily provides peripheral analgesia without central side effects or addiction risks, making it a promising option for patients requiring long-term Pain management. It is the First domestically developed SSTR4 Agonist in China and the second globally to reach the clinical stage. The drug has completed Phase I clinical trials in China, with Phase II studies for diabetic peripheral neuropathy set to begin soon. Potential applications extend to various chronic and acute Pain conditions.
Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China

Liberoquotidiano.it - Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China's First SSTR4 Agonist Targeting Pain

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China's First SSTR4 Agonist Targeting Pain
  • Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China's First SSTR4 Agonist Targeting Pain - Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096) have announced a partnership to develop a clinical-stage pain treatment asset, FZ002-037, targeting SSTR4. (adnkronos.com)
  • Fermion and Simcere Pharma ink partnership to develop a clinical-stage pain treatment asset, FZ002-037, targeting SSTR4 - Fermion and Simcere Pharma ink partnership to develop a clinical-stage pain treatment asset, FZ002-037, targeting SSTR4: Guangzhou, China Monday, January 20, 2025, 11:00 Hrs [IST] ... (pharmabiz.com)
  • Abbvie and Simcere enter a $1B T-cell engager deal - Abbvie Inc. and Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are part of the volley of large deals accompanying the opening of the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The two ... (bioworld.com)
Video Fermion and