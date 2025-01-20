Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China' s First SSTR4 Agonist Targeting Pain
GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096) have announced a partnership to develop a clinical-stage Pain treatment asset, FZ002-037, Targeting SSTR4.FZ002-037 is a highly selective oral small-molecule SSTR4 Agonist developed by Fermion. Preclinical studies indicate that the drug primarily provides peripheral analgesia without central side effects or addiction risks, making it a promising option for patients requiring long-term Pain management. It is the First domestically developed SSTR4 Agonist in China and the second globally to reach the clinical stage. The drug has completed Phase I clinical trials in China, with Phase II studies for diabetic peripheral neuropathy set to begin soon. Potential applications extend to various chronic and acute Pain conditions.
