Infortrend Unveils New High-Density Storage Solution with Over 100% Performance Boost for HPC and Media & Entertainment
TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise Storage provider, introduces the latest additions to its High-Density 4U 90-bay HDD Solutions: unified Storage EonStor GS 5090 and expansion enclosure JB 4090. The large capacity and High throughput Performance of the Solutions make them ideal for applications like High-Performance Computing and Media &; Entertainment.EonStor GS 5090 is a High-availability unified Storage Solution with a dual redundant controller design, ensuring uninterrupted operation. with its new hardware powered by the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor, the GS 5090 delivers ultra-High Performance, achieving 45 GB/s read and 20 GB/s write—around three times the Performance of the previous top-performing model.
Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise Storage provider, introduces the latest additions to its High-Density 4U 90-bay HDD Solutions: unified Storage EonStor GS 5090 and expansion enclosure JB 4090. The large capacity and High throughput Performance of the Solutions make them ideal for applications like High-Performance Computing and Media &; Entertainment.EonStor GS 5090 is a High-availability unified Storage Solution with a dual redundant controller design, ensuring uninterrupted operation. with its new hardware powered by the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor, the GS 5090 delivers ultra-High Performance, achieving 45 GB/s read and 20 GB/s write—around three times the Performance of the previous top-performing model.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Infortrend Unveils New High-Density Storage Solution with Over 100% Performance Boost for HPC and Media & Entertainment
- Infortrend Unveils New High-Density Storage Solution with Over 100% Performance Boost for HPC and Media & Entertainment
- Infortrend Unveils New High-Density Storage Solution with Over 100% Performance Boost for HPC and Media & Entertainment - Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, introduces the latest additions to its high-density 4U 90-bay HDD solutions: unified storage EonStor GS ... (adnkronos.com)
Bruno Vespa, su Rai 1 va in onda la vergogna: la frase razzista non è sfuggita a nessuno (VIDEO) donnapop.it
Medvedev spiega la vita all’avversario sconosciuto: “Se continui così avrai: soldi, ragazze, ... fanpage.it
J.K. Rowling paragona Neil Gaiman ad Harvey Weinstein: "Perché il pubblico adesso tace?" movieplayer.it
Disagi in Appennino, nuovo incontro tra Enel ed istituzioni locali modenatoday.it
Separazione delle carriere, le toghe si preparano a dare battaglia liberoquotidiano.it
Cinghiate ai bambini alla colonia, educatore rinviato a giudizio. Accusato di abuso di mezzi di correzione, ... corriereadriatico.it
Enna, sequestrati 18mila litri di gasolio pericoloso unlimitednews.it
Medvedev spiega la vita all’avversario sconosciuto: “Se continui così avrai: soldi, ragazze, ... fanpage.it
J.K. Rowling paragona Neil Gaiman ad Harvey Weinstein: "Perché il pubblico adesso tace?" movieplayer.it
Disagi in Appennino, nuovo incontro tra Enel ed istituzioni locali modenatoday.it
Separazione delle carriere, le toghe si preparano a dare battaglia liberoquotidiano.it
Cinghiate ai bambini alla colonia, educatore rinviato a giudizio. Accusato di abuso di mezzi di correzione, ... corriereadriatico.it
Enna, sequestrati 18mila litri di gasolio pericoloso unlimitednews.it
Video Infortrend Unveils