GSCF Acquires IBM Deutschland Kreditbank GmbH
Extends Connected Capital Ecosystem of Corporates and Bank Partners for Coverage Across the EU NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/
GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced the acquisition of IBM Deutschland Kreditbank GmbH to enhance its Connected Capital capabilities under the new brand GSCF Working Capital Bank GmbH.This strategic move strengthens GSCF's position as a global leader in working capital optimization and empowers the Company to deliver additional value to its clients and funding partners. GSCF Working Capital Bank is licensed by the European Central Bank to provide flexible capital solutions throughout the EU, supported through GSCF's best-in-class servicing platform.By operating with a banking license, GSCF can unlock additional partnership opportunities for banks and asset managers and provide enhanced services to corporate customers with specific needs requiring access to alternative capital.
