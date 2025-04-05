Road House 2 Guy Ritchie in trattative intanto Jake Gyllenhaal | Sono eccitato di tornare come Delton

Ritchie sembra pronto a subentrare alla regia per il seguito del successo streaming di Amazon, Road House, con Jake Gyllenhaal che si dichiara entusiasta di tornare nei panni dell'ex combattente. Dopo il debutto muscoloso (e controverso) su Prime Video, Road House si prepara a tornare con un secondo capitolo che promette più pugni, più sudore e - finalmente - una vera uscita cinematografica. Guy Ritchie porta il sequel di Road House dritto al grande schermo A guidare l'operazione sembra proprio essere niente meno che Guy Ritchie, regista britannico con un debole per i duri dal cuore impolverato e i dialoghi al vetriolo. Secondo quanto rivelato da Matthew Belloni nella sua newsletter, Amazon e MGM sarebbero in trattative avanzate con Ritchie per affidargli la regia di Road House 2, con Jake . Movieplayer.it - Road House 2, Guy Ritchie in trattative, intanto Jake Gyllenhaal: "Sono eccitato di tornare come Delton" Leggi su Movieplayer.it Il regista britannico Guysembra pronto a subentrare alla regia per il seguito del successo streaming di Amazon,, conche si dichiara entusiasta dinei panni dell'ex combattente. Dopo il debutto muscoloso (e controverso) su Prime Video,si prepara acon un secondo capitolo che promette più pugni, più sudore e - finalmente - una vera uscita cinematografica. Guyporta il sequel didritto al grande schermo A guidare l'operazione sembra proprio essere niente meno che Guy, regista britannico con un debole per i duri dal cuore impolverato e i dialoghi al vetriolo. Secondo quanto rivelato da Matthew Belloni nella sua newsletter, Amazon e MGM sarebbero inavanzate conper affidargli la regia di2, con

Road House 2, Guy Ritchie in trattative, intanto Jake Gyllenhaal: "Sono eccitato di tornare come Delton". Road House 2 si farà. Jake Gyllenhaal di nuovo protagonista: "Amo questo personaggio". I migliori film del 2024 sono quasi tutti già in streaming. The Gentlemen rinnovato per la 2° stagione. Jake Gyllenhaal 'sposa' Amazon: nuovo accordo dopo il successo di Road House. Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House: "Volevo omaggiare Patrick Swayze e rispettare il film originale". Ne parlano su altre fonti

Road House 2, Guy Ritchie in trattative, intanto Jake Gyllenhaal: "Sono eccitato di tornare come Delton" - Il regista britannico Guy Ritchie sembra pronto a subentrare alla regia per il seguito del successo streaming di Amazon, Road House, con Jake Gyllenhaal che si dichiara entusiasta di tornare nei panni ... (msn.com)

Will Guy Ritchie be directing Road House 2? Here's everything we know about his involvement in the upcoming sequel - Amazon MGM Studios announced the sequel to Road House (2024) in the summer of 2024 after it became the most-watched Amazon MGM Studios-produced debut film. (msn.com)

'Road House 2' Reportedly Eyeing Guy Ritchie To Direct - T he “cooler” will return, as a hot new rumor finally offers an update on the highly anticipated action movie sequel, Road House 2. While Amazon did not release anything about ... (msn.com)