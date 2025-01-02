AlphaX DEX Supports USDT Trading of Memecoins on Solana Ethereum and Base
(Adnkronos) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 January 2025 - With the rapid development of the Web3 ecosystem, 2024 undoubtedly marks a pivotal moment in the blockchain industry. This year, Memecoins have transformed from speculative assets into a mainstream cultural phenomenon, becoming a key driver of widespread consensus and wealth transfer. As new issuance models and evolving asset types continue to emerge, the substantial investment opportunities they present have drawn an increasing number of users into the market. In this trend, Memecoins on the Solana blockchain have demonstrated strong growth potential within the "Memes Supercycle," while Ethereum-Based Memecoins continue to experience explosive growth. Furthermore, Base, an emerging public chain, has seen rapid success in the Memecoin space, quickly surpassing many traditional blockchain platforms to become a hotbed for investors.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - AlphaX DEX Supports USDT Trading of Memecoins on Solana, Ethereum, and Base
- AlphaX DEX Supports USDT Trading of Memecoins on Solana, Ethereum, and Base - As a decentralized exchange, AlphaX not only offers a smooth user experience comparable to traditional centralized exchanges, but also becomes the first decentralized exchange to support USDT-based ... (adnkronos.com)
- Alphax DEX Supports USDT Trading Of Memecoins On Solana, Ethereum, And Base Media Outreach Newswire APAC - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 January 2025 - With the rapid development of the Web3 ecosystem, 2024 undoubtedly marks a piv ... (menafn.com)
- AlphaX Revolutionizes Memecoin Trading: Trade Memes On-Chain with USDT - In summary, the AlphaX Memes feature allows users to trade on-chain memecoins using USDT. Simply register with an email, deposit USDT, and start trading early-stage meme tokens with ease. (adnkronos.com)
Tra i primi nati nel 2025 Mirabel, una bimba “con la camicia”: il raro evento a Cuneo fanpage.it
Captain America: Brave New World, rivelato il look del cattivo? comingsoon.it
Lutto nel calcio: è morto Aldo Agroppi, allenò la Fiorentina negli anni '80 firenzetoday.it
Lavori Aqp a Modugno: l'8 gennaio stop all'erogazione idrica baritoday.it
Dune 4: Warner Bros. sta pianificando il film... con o senza Denis Villeneuve movieplayer.it
Mirabel, la bimba nata 'con la camicia': un evento raro che anticamente era considerato magico gazzettadelsud.it
I trasferimenti più strani del calciomercato autunnale ultimouomo.com
Captain America: Brave New World, rivelato il look del cattivo? comingsoon.it
Lutto nel calcio: è morto Aldo Agroppi, allenò la Fiorentina negli anni '80 firenzetoday.it
Lavori Aqp a Modugno: l'8 gennaio stop all'erogazione idrica baritoday.it
Dune 4: Warner Bros. sta pianificando il film... con o senza Denis Villeneuve movieplayer.it
Mirabel, la bimba nata 'con la camicia': un evento raro che anticamente era considerato magico gazzettadelsud.it
I trasferimenti più strani del calciomercato autunnale ultimouomo.com
Video AlphaX DEX