IEI Unveils HTB-230D-R680E Medical AI Computer | Transforming Medical Imaging with AI-Powered Precision

Liberoquotidiano.it | 3 dic 2024
TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/

IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX:3022) proudly announces the launch of the HTB-230D-R680E Medical AI Computer, a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize Medical Imaging diagnostics.As the demand for precise and rapid Medical Imaging grows, healthcare professionals require tools that deliver both accuracy and efficiency. The HTB-230D-R680E meets this need with advanced AI computing capabilities and an intuitive 10.1" PCAP touchscreen, significantly reducing diagnostic time while enhancing Precision. The HTB-230D-R680E is ideal for surgical recording, Medical diagnostic assistance, and AI Inference in Medical Imaging.Advanced Computing Power for Medical DiagnosticsPowered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5 processors and up to 128GB DDR5 memory, the HTB-230D-R680E supports NVIDIA Quadro RTX Ampere GPUs, delivering exceptional AI computing power.
