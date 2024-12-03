Liberoquotidiano.it - IEI Unveils HTB-230D-R680E Medical AI Computer: Transforming Medical Imaging with AI-Powered Precision

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX:3022) proudly announces the launch of the HTB-AI, a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionizediagnostics.As the demand for precise and rapidgrows, healthcare professionals require tools that deliver both accuracy and efficiency. The HTB-meets this needadvanced AI computing capabilities and an intuitive 10.1" PCAP touchscreen, significantly reducing diagnostic time while enhancing. The HTB-is ideal for surgical recording,diagnostic assistance, and AI Inference in.Advanced Computing Power forDiagnosticsby 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5 processors and up to 128GB DDR5 memory, the HTB-supports NVIDIA Quadro RTX Ampere GPUs, delivering exceptional AI computing power.