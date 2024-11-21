CGTN | ' Golden partners' | China Brazil seek a more just world sustainable planet
BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
CGTN publishes an article on China and Brazil's plans to seek a more just world and a sustainable planet.In 2014, the cooperation agreement between China and Brazil on the Belo Monte UHV transmission project was signed. The mega-project traverses a vast area, stretching more than 2,000 kilometers over tropical rainforests and rivers.Creating an "electricity expressway" linking north and south of Brazil, the project has not only provided adequate power to industrial hubs, but also solved the power shortage problem for over 22 million Brazilians, about 10 percent of the country's population.The project has so far transmitted 180 terawatt hours of hydropower, saving 64 million tonnes of standard coal or cutting 170 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
