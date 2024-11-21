Liberoquotidiano.it - CGTN: 'Golden partners': China, Brazil seek a more just world, sustainable planet

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)publishes an article onand's plans toand a.In 2014, the cooperation agreement betweenandon the Belo Monte UHV transmission project was signed. The mega-project traverses a vast area, stretchingthan 2,000 kilometers over tropical rainforests and rivers.Creating an "electricity expressway" linking north and south of, the project has not only provided adequate power to industrial hubs, but also solved the power shortage problem for over 22 millionians, about 10 percent of the country's population.The project has so far transmitted 180 terawatt hours of hydropower, saving 64 million tonnes of standard coal or cutting 170 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.