TELUS Mental Health Index | Workers who are dissatisfied with their physical health have a productivity loss of over 77 days per year
Workers rating poor employer support for their physical wellbeing have a Mental health score 14 points lower than Workers reporting excellent support.BERLIN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Today, TELUS health released its TELUS Mental health Index (the "Index") with reports examining the Mental health of employed people in Europe, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. The European report collected data from respondents in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain and revealed that Workers who are dissatisfied with their physical health have a productivity loss of over 77 days per year. The Index also found that Workers rating poor employer support for their physical wellbeing have a Mental health score 14 points lower than Workers reporting excellent support.
