Liberoquotidiano.it - CHINT's CHX120 Integrated DC Meters Offer a Reliable and Precise Solution

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/)The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energys has increased the demand for accurate andDC metering technologies. DCplay a crucial role in charging systems, whereenergy measurement is vital to ensure transparency, efficiency, and fairness for both operators and consumers.DCare primarily designed for electric vehicle charging stations, where high precision and reliability are essential. Theis an innovative DC meter designed specifically for EV charging stations and other high-demand DC metering environments. Key features include:Theis perfect for electric vehicle charging stations and other DC metering scenarios where high precision, safety, and reliability are crucial.