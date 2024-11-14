CHINT' s CHX120 Integrated DC Meters Offer a Reliable and Precise Solution
SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/
(CHINT )The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy Solutions has increased the demand for accurate and Reliable DC metering technologies. DC Meters play a crucial role in charging systems, where Precise energy measurement is vital to ensure transparency, efficiency, and fairness for both operators and consumers.DC Meters are primarily designed for electric vehicle charging stations, where high precision and reliability are essential. The CHINT CHX120 is an innovative DC meter designed specifically for EV charging stations and other high-demand DC metering environments. Key features include:The CHX120 is perfect for electric vehicle charging stations and other DC metering scenarios where high precision, safety, and reliability are crucial.
