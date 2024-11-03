Nell’episodio di AEW Collision andato in onda Sabato 2 Novembre Kris Statlander in un segmento backstage ha dichiarato di voler affrontare Mercedes Moné a Full Gear con in palio il titolo TBS. A suo favore ha citato il fatto di aver sconfitto la sua bodyguard “The Brickhouse” Kamille e ha poi attaccato l’atteggiamento di Moné considerato superbo ma in realtà soltanto una copertura per nascondere le sue paure. il tutto sì è concluso con la frase di Statlander sulla sua “storia” a Full Gear: “L’anno scorso sono arrivata a Full Gear come AEW TBS Champion ma quest’anno uscirò con questo titolo.” Kris Statlander is locked in and ready to prove her worth to TBS Champion Mercedes Moné!Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmeKrisstat @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.
AEW: Kris Statlander sfida Mercedes Moné a Full Gear
Il match di ieri notte è stato violento e non sono mancati gli oggetti contundenti.
