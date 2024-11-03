Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Kris Statlander sfida Mercedes Moné a Full Gear

Leggi tutto su Zonawrestling.net

Nell’episodio di AEW Collision andato in onda Sabato 2 Novembrein un segmento backstage ha dichiarato di voler affrontarecon in palio il titolo TBS. A suo favore ha citato il fatto di aver sconfitto la sua bodyguard “The Brickhouse” Kamille e ha poi attaccato l’atteggiamento diconsiderato superbo ma in realtà soltanto una copertura per nascondere le sue paure. il tutto sì è concluso con la frase disulla sua “storia” a: “L’anno scorso sono arrivata acome AEW TBS Champion ma quest’anno uscirò con questo titolo.”is locked in and ready to prove her worth to TBS Champion!Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmestat @Varnado pic.twitter.