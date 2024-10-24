Everwild, Phil Spencer ha giocato di recente al titolo RARE, lo sviluppo pare procedere bene (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Phil Spencer, CEO di Microsoft Gaming, ha visitato nelle scorse ore gli uffici di RARE, sfruttando questa occasione per giocare Everwild, gioco del noto team di sviluppo inglese che manca dalla scena da ormai svariati anni. Ebbene sì, l’assenza decisamente prolungata del nuovo titolo dello studio inglese ha portato molti fan a temere addirittura in una cancellazione improvvisa del gioco, ma in realtà il progetto è ancora in sviluppo presso il team appartenente agli Xbox Game Studios. Difatti come abbiamo riportato ad inizio articolo, Phil Spencer, ha avuto modo di giocare di recente ad Everwild durante la sua visita al quartier generale di RARE, smentendo di conseguenza le indiscrezioni che vogliono il progetto versare in cattive acque. Game-experience.it - Everwild, Phil Spencer ha giocato di recente al titolo RARE, lo sviluppo pare procedere bene Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024), CEO di Microsoft Gaming, ha visitato nelle scorse ore gli uffici di, sfruttando questa occasione per giocare, gioco del noto team diinglese che manca dalla scena da ormai svariati anni. Ebsì, l’assenza decisamente prolungata del nuovodello studio inglese ha portato molti fan a temere addirittura in una cancellazione improvvisa del gioco, ma in realtà il progetto è ancora inpresso il team appartenente agli Xbox Game Studios. Difatti come abbiamo riportato ad inizio articolo,, ha avuto modo di giocare diaddurante la sua visita al quartier generale di, smentendo di conseguenza le indiscrezioni che vogliono il progetto versare in cattive acque.

