Baywatch, David Hasselhoff ricorda Michael Newman: "Mi ha salvato la vita quattro volte" (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)
La star della serie anni '90 ha ricorda
to pubblicamente il collega scomparso pochi giorni fa. David Hasselhoff
ha attribuito al suo defunto co-protagonista e amico in Baywatch
, Michael Newman
, il merito di avergli salvato
la vita
ben quattro volte
sul set della serie tv anni '90. La star di Supercar è intervenuta su Instagram per ricorda
re il collega. Newman
era l'unico del cast di Baywatch
ad aver lavorato realmente come guardaspiaggia e durante la lavorazione della serie svolgeva anche la mansione di vigile del fuoco. La star della serie tv era malata da diversi anni. Il ricordo "Newman
era un guerriero. Mi ha letteralmente salvato
la vita
almeno 4 volte
. Ha eseguito il passaggio dallo
Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it
Movieplayer.it - Baywatch, David Hasselhoff ricorda Michael Newman: "Mi ha salvato la vita quattro volte"
Altre notizie su Baywatch, David Hasselhoff ricorda Michael Newman: "Mi ha salvato la vita quattro volte"
. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Baywatch Vet Michael Newman Dead at 68 — 18 Years After Parkinson’s Diagnosis - Michael Newman, best known for his role as lifeguard Mike “Newmie” Newman on TV’s Baywatch, died on Oct. 20 due to heart complications. He was 68. Newman’s friend Matthew Felker — who directed the ... (currently.att.yahoo.com)
David Hasselhoff remembers Baywatch co-star Michael Newman who ‘saved my life’ - David Hasselhoff said his Baywatch co-star Michael Newman “saved my life at least four times” while filming the TV series, following Newman’s death aged 68. (offalyindependent.ie)
David Hasselhoff pays tribute to Michael Newman - David Hasselhoff has paid tribute to "amazing" 'Baywatch' co-star Michael Newman, who died on Sunday (20.10.24). (ca.news.yahoo.com)
Video di Tendenza