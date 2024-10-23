Baywatch, David Hasselhoff ricorda Michael Newman: "Mi ha salvato la vita quattro volte" (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) La star della serie anni '90 ha ricordato pubblicamente il collega scomparso pochi giorni fa. David Hasselhoff ha attribuito al suo defunto co-protagonista e amico in Baywatch, Michael Newman, il merito di avergli salvato la vita ben quattro volte sul set della serie tv anni '90. La star di Supercar è intervenuta su Instagram per ricordare il collega. Newman era l'unico del cast di Baywatch ad aver lavorato realmente come guardaspiaggia e durante la lavorazione della serie svolgeva anche la mansione di vigile del fuoco. La star della serie tv era malata da diversi anni. Il ricordo "Newman era un guerriero. Mi ha letteralmente salvato la vita almeno 4 volte. Ha eseguito il passaggio dallo Movieplayer.it - Baywatch, David Hasselhoff ricorda Michael Newman: "Mi ha salvato la vita quattro volte" Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) La star della serie anni '90 hato pubblicamente il collega scomparso pochi giorni fa.ha attribuito al suo defunto co-protagonista e amico in, il merito di averglilabensul set della serie tv anni '90. La star di Supercar è intervenuta su Instagram perre il collega.era l'unico del cast diad aver lavorato realmente come guardaspiaggia e durante la lavorazione della serie svolgeva anche la mansione di vigile del fuoco. La star della serie tv era malata da diversi anni. Il ricordo "era un guerriero. Mi ha letteralmentelaalmeno 4. Ha eseguito il passaggio dallo

