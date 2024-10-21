Torna Fill Your Bag by East Market, tutto il vintage a portata di borsa (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Al via da sabato 26 ottobre a domenica 10 novembre la nuova edizione di Fill Your Bag, l’evento di East Market dedicato esclusivamente all’abbigliamento vintage. Per primi a portare in Italia il vintage al sacco con “Solo 1 Mese in Ticinese”, Tornano per due settimane alle Colonne di San Lorenzo con un vintagesale ad ingressogratuito interamente dedicato all’abbigliamento e second hand in tutte le sue Periodicodaily.com - Torna Fill Your Bag by East Market, tutto il vintage a portata di borsa Leggi tutta la notizia su Periodicodaily.com (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Al via da sabato 26 ottobre a domenica 10 novembre la nuova edizione diBag, l’evento didedicato esclusivamente all’abbigliamento. Per primi a portare in Italia ilal sacco con “Solo 1 Mese in Ticinese”,no per due settimane alle Colonne di San Lorenzo con unsale ad ingressogratuito interamente dedicato all’abbigliamento e second hand in tutte le sue

