Liberoquotidiano.it - Binggrae Participates in 'SIAL Paris 2024' to Target European Market for 'Melona' Ice Bars

Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) - SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17,/PRNewswire/, South Korea's leading food company, is exhibiting its authenticin '' totheis renowned for its diverse product lineup, including the best-selling Banana Flavored Milk, Yoplait—the first spoonable yogurt in Korea introduced through a technical partnership with Sodima—and the iconicice bar. Since its founding in 1967,has become a household name in Korea. From October 19th to 23rd,will participate in, setting up a promotional booth to showcase its brand and popular products to global industry stakeholders and consumers.began exportingto Europe, including France, Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands, last year. Since May,has been listed in Albert Heijn, a major retail chain in the Netherlands.