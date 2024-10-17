Binggrae Participates in 'SIAL Paris 2024' to Target European Market for 'Melona' Ice Bars (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) - SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Altre notizie su Binggrae Participates in 'SIAL Paris 2024' to Target European Market for 'Melona' Ice Bars. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Binggrae, South Korea's leading food company, is exhibiting its authentic Melona in 'SIAL Paris 2024' to Target the European Market. Binggrae is renowned for its diverse product lineup, including the best-selling Banana Flavored Milk, Yoplait—the first spoonable yogurt in Korea introduced through a technical partnership with Sodima—and the iconic Melona ice bar. Since its founding in 1967, Binggrae has become a household name in Korea. From October 19th to 23rd, Binggrae will participate in SIAL Paris 2024, setting up a promotional booth to showcase its brand and popular products to global industry stakeholders and consumers. Binggrae began exporting Melona to Europe, including France, Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands, last year. Since May, Melona has been listed in Albert Heijn, a major retail chain in the Netherlands.
