Anti-Money Laundering ed Educazione Finanziaria – Italia e Romania

Jewish pilgrims returning from Uman leave piles of trash at Romania airport - Thousands of Jewish pilgrims returning to Israel from Uman via Romania left mounds of garbage in the vicinity of the airport before flying home, raising the ire of local authorities, Hebrew media ... (msn.com)
Social Democrats draft bill to cap front payment to real estate developers in Romania - The senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) drafted and submitted to the Parliament a bill that stipulates the limitation of the front payment made by a buyer for the purchase of real estate built ... (romania-insider.com)
I played with Kane & Dele at Spurs, now I'm having a nightmare in Romania - In 2016 it was the turn of another club flop Vincent Janssen to arrive in the capital and he was joined by another notable dud Georges-Kevin N'Koudou. It's safe to say that for every Son and Dele Alli ... (footballfancast.com)
Sony Xperia 1 VI si tinge di rosso con questa nuova vivace colorazione
Inaugurata un'area verde dedicata alla giovane uccisa dal fidanzato Alessandro Impagnatiello donnemagazine.it
Arrestato per la pistola nascosta in garage: revocati i domiciliari per 19enne casertanews.it
Furto sventato all'autolavaggio: tre malviventi in fuga latinatoday.it