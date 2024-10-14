Anti-Money Laundering ed Educazione Finanziaria – Italia e Romania (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Roma, 14 ott. (askanews) – Il 10 ottobre 2024, presso la sede della Banca Nazionale della Romania, si è tenuto l’evento di diplomazia economica intitolato “Anti-Money Laundering ed Educazione Finanziaria – Italia e Romania: Esperienze e Best Practices in linea con gli Standard OCSE”, che ha riunito a Bucarest alti funzionari del settore finanziario ed esperti provenienti da Italia, Romania, Moldova ed Organizzazioni internazionali come l’Organizzazione per la Cooperazione e lo Sviluppo Economico (OCSE) e la Commissione Europea. L’iniziativa, organizzata dall’Ambasciata d’Italia a Bucarest in collaborazione con la Banca Nazionale della Romania, si inserisce nel contesto del partenariato strategico tra Romania e Italia. Leggi tutta la notizia su Ildenaro.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Roma, 14 ott. (askanews) – Il 10 ottobre 2024, presso la sede della Banca Nazionale della, si è tenuto l’evento di diplomazia economica intitolato “ed: Esperienze e Best Practices in linea con gli Standard OCSE”, che ha riunito a Bucarest alti funzionari del settore finanziario ed esperti provenienti da, Moldova ed Organizzazioni internazionali come l’Organizzazione per la Cooperazione e lo Sviluppo Economico (OCSE) e la Commissione Europea. L’iniziativa, organizzata dall’Ambasciata d’a Bucarest in collaborazione con la Banca Nazionale della, si inserisce nel contesto del partenariato strategico tra

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Jewish pilgrims returning from Uman leave piles of trash at Romania airport - Thousands of Jewish pilgrims returning to Israel from Uman via Romania left mounds of garbage in the vicinity of the airport before flying home, raising the ire of local authorities, Hebrew media ... (msn.com)

Social Democrats draft bill to cap front payment to real estate developers in Romania - The senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) drafted and submitted to the Parliament a bill that stipulates the limitation of the front payment made by a buyer for the purchase of real estate built ... (romania-insider.com)

I played with Kane & Dele at Spurs, now I'm having a nightmare in Romania - In 2016 it was the turn of another club flop Vincent Janssen to arrive in the capital and he was joined by another notable dud Georges-Kevin N'Koudou. It's safe to say that for every Son and Dele Alli ... (footballfancast.com)