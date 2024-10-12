Carsley decise di abbandonare l’esperimento del falso nove dopo la triste prestazione della Grecia (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-12 21:06:04 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: L’allenatore ad interim Lee Carsley dice che l’Inghilterra tornerà ad un sistema “un po’ più convenzionale” contro la Finlandia domani sera. Con Harry Kane assente per infortunio giovedì contro la Grecia, Carsley ha sperimentato Jude Bellingham come falso nove davanti a un quartetto di trequartisti. Era la squadra che molti fan avevano richiesto al predecessore Gareth Southgate, ma lasciò i Tre Leoni senza timone. Mancava una minaccia offensiva ed erano indeboliti anche a centrocampo, mentre la Grecia li tagliava a piacimento e avrebbe vinto con un margine maggiore del 2-1 se non fosse stato per la scarsa decisione nel terzo finale. Leggi tutta la notizia su Justcalcio.com (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-12 21:06:04 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: L’allenatore ad interim Leedice che l’Inghilterra tornerà ad un sistema “un po’ più convenzionale” contro la Finlandia domani sera. Con Harry Kane assente per infortunio giovedì contro laha sperimentato Jude Bellingham comedavanti a un quartetto di trequartisti. Era la squadra che molti fan avevano richiesto al predecessore Gareth Southgate, ma lasciò i Tre Leoni senza timone. Mancava una minaccia offensiva ed erano indeboliti anche a centrocampo, mentre lali tagliava a piacimento e avrebbe vinto con un margine maggiore del 2-1 se non fosse stato per la scarsa decisione nel terzo finale.

