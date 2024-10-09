Technical Meeting delle Residenze Reali Europee alla Reggia di Caserta (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Tempo di lettura: 6 minutiSi è concluso ieri, 8 ottobre, il Technical Meeting European Royal Residences (ARRE) alla Reggia di Caserta. Per due giorni, il Complesso vanvitelliano ha ospitato l’incontro tecnico internazionale tra addetti ai lavori e direttori delle Residenze Reali Europee per parlare di “Partenariati pubblico-privato per lo sviluppo produttivo di Residenze Reali e parchi”. Il tavolo di lavoro si è aperto nella suggestiva cornice della Sala degli Incontri d’Arte. Ciascuna realtà coinvolta ha illustrato le progettualità del proprio istituto di riferimento. Un’occasione per portare avanti il confronto e la condivisione di prospettive tra i palazzi Reali d’Europa. La Reggia di Caserta ha illustrato al parterre internazionale i diversi progetti Realizzati e ancora in corso, conducendo poi i delegati a vivere da vicino la suggestione di quanto illustrato. Anteprima24.it - Technical Meeting delle Residenze Reali Europee alla Reggia di Caserta Leggi tutta la notizia su Anteprima24.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Tempo di lettura: 6 minutiSi è concluso ieri, 8 ottobre, ilEuropean Royal Residences (ARRE)di. Per due giorni, il Complesso vanvitelliano ha ospitato l’incontro tecnico internazionale tra addetti ai lavori e direttoriper parlare di “Partenariati pubblico-privato per lo sviluppo produttivo die parchi”. Il tavolo di lavoro si è aperto nella suggestiva cornice della Sala degli Incontri d’Arte. Ciascuna realtà coinvolta ha illustrato le progettualità del proprio istituto di riferimento. Un’occasione per portare avanti il confronto e la condivisione di prospettive tra i palazzid’Europa. Ladiha illustrato al parterre internazionale i diversi progettizzati e ancora in corso, conducendo poi i delegati a vivere da vicino la suggestione di quanto illustrato.

