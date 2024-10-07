Lesaffre strengthens its Research Development & Innovation RD&I with the acquisition of Altar a company owned by Ginkgo Bioworks

Lesaffre, a key global player in the field of fermentation and microorganisms, announces the acquisition of Altar, a French start-up specializing in Adaptive Laboratory Evolution (ALE). Created in 2017, Altar will complement Lesaffre's existing know-how and technologies to boost the Group's capacity of Innovation in fermentation and microorganisms. Altar is a French biotech company founded in 2017, specialized in Adaptive Laboratory Evolution. The company developed in the last years a technology enabling the continuous, uninterrupted cultivation of microorganisms' cultures under controlled conditions to select strains with specific properties, for as long as required. The start-up offers access to its technology, platform and associated know-how through collaborative projects or Research services.Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
lesaffre acquiert une participation majoritaire dans Biorigin, renforçant et élargissant ainsi son offre d'ingrédients aromatiques - lesaffre, acteur mondial indépendant de la fermentation et des micro-organismes, annonce l'acquisition d'une participation majoritaire dans Biorigin, une entité de Zilor, entreprise brésilienne, produ ...(lelezard.com)