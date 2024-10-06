Highlights e gol Brighton-Tottenham 3-2: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Brighton-Tottenham 3-2, match della settima giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. La squadra di Hurzeler rimonta dallo 0-2 e torna a vincere dopo aver raccolto tre punti in quattro partite. I Seagulls salgono a quota 12 punti in classifica, mentre gli Spurs restano a quota 10. Decisive le reti di Minteh, Rutter e Welbeck. Highlights e gol Brighton-Tottenham 3-2: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Glie le azioni salienti di3-2, match della settima giornata di. La squadra di Hurzeler rimonta dallo 0-2 e torna a vincere dopo aver raccolto tre punti in quattro partite. I Seagulls salgono a quota 12 punti in classifica, mentre gli Spurs restano a quota 10. Decisive le reti di Minteh, Rutter e Welbeck.e gol3-2:) SportFace. (Sportface)

Highlights e gol Chelsea-Brighton 4-2, Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Emozioni e gol a non finire in quel di Stamford Bridge oggi pomeriggio, dove Cole Palmer è l’assoluto protagonista del primo tempo: quattro reti dei Blues, tutte e quattro portano la firma del giovane talento di casa. Il video con gli Highlights e i gol di Chelsea-Brighton, match valevole per la ... (Sportface)

Highlights e gol Arsenal-Brighton 1-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Al 38? Havertz su assist di Saka porta in vantaggio i Gunners, ma ad inizio ripresa l’espulsione di Declan Rice (che salterà il derby col Tottenham) per doppio giallo complica il compito degli uomini di Arteta. Dieci minuti dopo il Brighton sfrutta la superiorità numerica e firma il pareggio con la ... (Sportface)

Tottenham self-destruct as Man Utd hero to blame for humiliating Brighton defeat - Ange Postecoglou's side sign off for the international break with a whimper after blowing a two goal lead against the Seagulls with a calamitous second half display ...(mirror.co.uk)

Brighton 3-2 Tottenham: Spurs suffer second-half collapse as Brighton stage stunning comeback - Brighton produced a stunning second-half comeback as they scored three goals in 18 minutes to come from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 3-2 at the Amex Stadium.(skysports)

Premier League 2024-25: Brighton’s Welbeck completes 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham - Brighton & Hove Albion staged a storming second-half comeback with Danny Welbeck sealing a 3-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur in a topsy-turvy Premier League clash on Sunday.(sportstar.thehindu)