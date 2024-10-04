Stella Assange: “In Strassbourg so that a new Assange case won’t happen again” (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) “It is important not just to establish what happened, but also what the implications are”. Stella Assange does not only look back. Together with Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, she also looks to the future and at the impact of the case on freedom of the press, now that with the Assange’s plea agreement, the US government has been able to assert – for the first time in U.S. history – that journalists who reveal classified documents in the public interest are committing an extremely serious crime, and that the United States can try extradite and put them in prison, no matter their nationality. Il Fatto Quotidiano interviewed Stella Assange in Strassbourg, where the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe just approved a resolution based on the report by the Rapporteur on Political Prisoners, Thórhildur Sunna Ævarsdóttir.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
