rEvolution Acquires WePlay, Expanding Global Reach and Capabilities (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Transformative Acquisition Enhances Comprehensive Sports Media Solutions and Digital Analytics, Generating Millions In New Revenue for Rights Holders CHICAGO and LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
rEvolution, the Global leader in sports marketing, is proud to announce its acquisition of WePlay, a multi-award winning and Globally recognized performance-driven marketing agency specializing in sports and entertainment. With this acquisition, WePlay becomes a wholly-owned operating company within the rEvolution family, significantly enhancing rEvolution's Capabilities and Global Reach to advance business performance for both sports rights holders and Global brands. The addition of WePlay underscores rEvolution's commitment to Expanding its Global influence and deepening its expertise across key markets, further bolstering presence in the UK and EMEA regions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
rEvolution, the Global leader in sports marketing, is proud to announce its acquisition of WePlay, a multi-award winning and Globally recognized performance-driven marketing agency specializing in sports and entertainment. With this acquisition, WePlay becomes a wholly-owned operating company within the rEvolution family, significantly enhancing rEvolution's Capabilities and Global Reach to advance business performance for both sports rights holders and Global brands. The addition of WePlay underscores rEvolution's commitment to Expanding its Global influence and deepening its expertise across key markets, further bolstering presence in the UK and EMEA regions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- rEvolution Acquires WePlay, Expanding Global Reach and Capabilities - Transformative Acquisition Enhances Comprehensive Sports Media Solutions and Digital Analytics, Generating Millions In New Revenue for Rights Holders CHICAGO and LONDON, Sept. ABOUT WEPLAYWePlay is an award-winning sports marketing agency specializing in fan engagement, direct-to-consumer ... liberoquotidiano
- EA FC 25 SBC Marcus Thuram POTM Requisiti E Recensione - L’attaccante francese durante il mese di agosto è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol ed i suoi assist nelle partite dell’Inter disputate nella Serie A Enilive. Al momento della pubblicazione del nostro articolo la SBC Marcus Thuram POTM potrebbe essere completata ad un costo di circa 150. fifaultimateteam
- Predator ed University Esports presentano la nuova partnership per l’Italia, Francia e Spagna - La stessa fonte evidenzia, inoltre, che il fatturato annuo del mercato nazionale dei videogiochi sarà di 2,2 miliardi di euro nel 2024 con previsioni di crescita a oltre 2,9 miliardi di euro entro il 2027. game-experience
- EA Sports FC Mobile si aggiorna per la nuova stagione - L’evento dedicato all’anniversario di EA Sports FC Mobile inizia con invitanti premi di accesso settimanali e offre ai giocatori la possibilità di ripercorrere le stagioni passate giocando partite e giochi di abilità, in cui possono guadagnare punti da scambiare con gettoni Anniversario, che ... nerdpool
Video rEvolution AcquiresVideo rEvolution Acquires