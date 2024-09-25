Terremoto in Formula 1 | Hamilton è stato tradito

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024)in1:, prossimo pilota della Ferrari, a Singapore è. Ecco quello che è successo nella Mercedes La seconda fila tutta Mercedes faceva sperare agli inglesi una domenica diversa da quelle che stanno vivendo da diverso tempo. Magari piazzando un podio, visto che sia Russell cheerano alle spalle di quei due che poi sono arrivati alla fine.(Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itE invece, niente da fare. Un’altra delusione da mandare giù non solo per quello che anche il prossimo anno rimarrà alla Mercedes ma soprattutto per quel pilota che, nel 2025, vestirà i colori della Ferrari. Un Lewische non riesce in nessun modo a togliersi una soddisfazione nel corso di questa stagione. Un momento un po’ così, critico.