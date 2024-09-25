Terremoto in Formula 1: Hamilton è stato tradito (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Terremoto in Formula 1: Hamilton, prossimo pilota della Ferrari, a Singapore è stato tradito. Ecco quello che è successo nella Mercedes La seconda fila tutta Mercedes faceva sperare agli inglesi una domenica diversa da quelle che stanno vivendo da diverso tempo. Magari piazzando un podio, visto che sia Russell che Hamilton erano alle spalle di quei due che poi sono arrivati alla fine. Hamilton (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itE invece, niente da fare. Un’altra delusione da mandare giù non solo per quello che anche il prossimo anno rimarrà alla Mercedes ma soprattutto per quel pilota che, nel 2025, vestirà i colori della Ferrari. Un Lewis Hamilton che non riesce in nessun modo a togliersi una soddisfazione nel corso di questa stagione. Un momento un po’ così, critico.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggenteNotizie su altre fonti
- Disillusioned Verstappen really might quit F1 - Max Verstappen really might follow through on his threat and quit formula 1 prematurely, according to former grand prix winner (…) ... motorsport.nextgen-auto
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes conspiracy theory rejected after Singapore GP ‘relief’ - David Coulthard felt the "relief" from Lewis hamilton after Singapore GP qualifying, having previously picked up on a conspiracy theory hint. planetf1
- Toto Wolff makes honest confession as Lewis Hamilton left fuming at Mercedes decision - Toto Wolff has admitted that his team ‘read the race wrong’ after leaving Lewis hamilton furious at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Brit started from third on the grid but dropped to sixth at the ... express.co.uk
Video Terremoto FormulaVideo Terremoto Formula