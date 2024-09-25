Shining: l'Overlook Hotel diventa il regno dell'orrore per i fan della Blumhouse, ma solo per 10 giorni (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Gli ospiti dell'Hotel che ha ispirato l'Overlook Hotel di Shining potranno godere di terrificanti soggiorni a tema Insidious, Auguri per la tua morte e The Purge grazie a Blumhouse. Fan di Blumhouse a rapporto. Vi piacerebbe trascorrere un soggiorno in Hotel in stanze a tema Insidious, Auguri per la tua morte o The Purge? Adesso è possibile e lo sarà per ben dieci giorni. Dal 18 al 28 ottobre Peacock affitterà lo Stanley Hotel, il resort del Colorado che ha ispirato l'Overlook Hotel di Shining, per una due giorni di terrore. I fan dell'horror che si recheranno a Estes Park avranno l'opportunità di trascorrere due notti in una stanza basata su uno dei quattro film di Blumhouse: The Purge, Insidious, Freaky e Auguri per la tua morte. L'evento interattivoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
