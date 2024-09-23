VeriPark Receives Microsoft Business Applications 2024/2025 Inner Circle Award and Joins Partner Advisory Council (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
VeriPark, a Microsoft Solutions Partner in the Financial Services Industry, has been selected for the Business Applications 2024-2025 Microsoft Inner Circle and the Microsoft Financial Services Partner Advisory Council. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank VeriPark in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of Partners. Inner Circle members are known for performing at a high-level by delivering innovative solutions that help organizations excel. Ozkan Erener, CEO VeriPark: "We are honored to once again be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to driving digital transformation for our clients. Partnering closely with Microsoft allows us to harness the latest technologies to revolutionize the Financial Services Industry.
