HONGQI's All-electric Models, EH7 and EHS7 Debut at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024
At the Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, HONGQI launched its latest new energy vehicles —the EH7 all-electric sedan and the EHS7 all-electric SUV. This marked HONGQI's second appearance at Automechanika Frankfurt. The HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 are flagship Models in the brand's new energy sector, featuring designs that combine luxury with advanced technologies, particularly in driving dynamics and comfort. Regarding driving dynamics, the HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with top-tier electric drivetrains, capable of reaching 22,500 RPM, delivering a class-leading 455 kW and 756 Nm of powerful torque, providing an acceleration experience comparable to that of supercars. At the same time, both vehicles excel in range performance, leading the industry with a WLTP maximum range of 655 km for the EH7 and 600 km for the EHS7.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
