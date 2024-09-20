Prada in the space: la collezione SS 25 è un omaggio alle controtendenze (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Che Prada sia pazzesco e raramente abbia sbagliato un colpo in fatto di novità, non è un mistero. Ma in questa Spring Summer 25 ha dato il meglio di sé, sfidando i trend del momento e facendo un vero e proprio salto indietro nel tempo. Torna in passerella il metallizzato di Paco Rabanne e di Pierre Cardin, che in quegli anni inventarono l’estetica dello space-age, sotto forma di abiti tempestati da occhielli argentati e scarpe dalla punta d’acciaio, occhiali da sole giganti e leggings colorati, che però secondo Prada sono da portare senza gonna. Prada lancia la tendenza degli occhiali da viaggio nello spazio? La sfilata, che non poteva non svolgersi in Fondazione Prada, headquarter dell’arte contemporanea milanese (ma anche casa del Bar Luce di Wes Anderson), aveva una particolarità.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Prada's Milan 'superheroes' are a nod to brand's eclectic past - Summer 2025 women's catwalk show from artistic director team Miuccia prada and Raf Simons came as prada enjoys outlier status in the luxury industry ... forbesindia
- Designers take a walk on the wild side at Milan Fashion Week - Naomi Campbell’s first runway appearance at Milan Fashion Week this spring/summer 2025 season wasn’t for a big luxury house, but for rising star Del Core. A surprised audience gasped as the supermodel ... ft
- Prada's Milan 'superheros' are nod to brand's eclectic past - prada's collection was an eclectic fashion romp down memory lane, teasing 1990's grunge looks with sadomasochism paraphernalia, a rainbow of colored leggings, and even a nod to the space age mirrored ... philstar
Video Prada theVideo Prada the