Milan derby alle porte? Rafael Leao sfila alla Fashion week…

Leggi tutta la notizia su dailymilan

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024), la partita più delicata del momento sta arrivando: maprese con laWeek. Le immagini Solo questione di tempo e poi saràdio. La squadra di Paulo Fonseca si prepara ad affrontare l’Inter in quello che sarà uncarico di tensione soprattutto dal lato rossonero, che ha ancora una situazione molto incerta in panchina. L’natore portoghese è appeso ad un filo e dovrà sperare in una prestazione convincente dei suoi calciatori. Nel frattempo, uno degli uomini chiave del diavolo,, èprese con la settimana della moda dio, la famosaWeek. Il portoghese hato come modello nella giornata di ieri, tra lo straniamento dei tifosi rossoneri.