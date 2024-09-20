Milan, derby alle porte? Rafael Leao sfila alla Fashion week… (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Milan, la partita più delicata del momento sta arrivando: ma Rafael Leao è alle prese con la Fashion Week. Le immagini Solo questione di tempo e poi sarà derby di Milano. La squadra di Paulo Fonseca si prepara ad affrontare l’Inter in quello che sarà un derby carico di tensione soprattutto dal lato rossonero, che ha ancora una situazione molto incerta in panchina. L’allenatore portoghese è appeso ad un filo e dovrà sperare in una prestazione convincente dei suoi calciatori. Nel frattempo, uno degli uomini chiave del diavolo, Rafael Leao, è alle prese con la settimana della moda di Milano, la famosa Fashion Week. Il portoghese ha sfilato come modello nella giornata di ieri, tra lo straniamento dei tifosi rossoneri.Leggi tutta la notizia su dailymilanNotizie su altre fonti
