Tottenham Hotspur-Brentford – pronostico formazioni notizie sulle squadre

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Dopo aver rimontato entrambe le avversarie in EFL Cup, le rivali londinesisi affrontano nel derby di Londra di sabato 21 settembre in Premier League. Gli uomini di Ange Postecoglou si sono resi la vita incredibilmente difficile contro il Coventry City, ma alla fine si sono imposti per due reti a una, mentre i Bees hanno vinto per 3-1 contro il Leyton Orient. Il calcio di inizio diè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitaa che punto sono le dueDopo aver ribadito la sua affermazione di vincere “sempre” trofei al secondo anno di lavoro – un’affermazione per il momento corretta – il boss degli Spurs Postecoglou è stato a pochi minuti dal vedere le speranze deldi conquistare la EFL Cup crollare a Coventry.