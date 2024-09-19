Tottenham Hotspur-Brentford – pronostico, formazioni, notizie sulle squadre (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Dopo aver rimontato entrambe le avversarie in EFL Cup, le rivali londinesi Tottenham Hotspur e Brentford si affrontano nel derby di Londra di sabato 21 settembre in Premier League. Gli uomini di Ange Postecoglou si sono resi la vita incredibilmente difficile contro il Coventry City, ma alla fine si sono imposti per due reti a una, mentre i Bees hanno vinto per 3-1 contro il Leyton Orient. Il calcio di inizio di Tottenham Hotspur-Brentford è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Tottenham Hotspur-Brentford a che punto sono le due squadre Tottenham Hotspur Dopo aver ribadito la sua affermazione di vincere “sempre” trofei al secondo anno di lavoro – un’affermazione per il momento corretta – il boss degli Spurs Postecoglou è stato a pochi minuti dal vedere le speranze del Tottenham di conquistare la EFL Cup crollare a Coventry.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
