I Goonies 2, Martha Plimpton smentisce le notizie: "Non c'è niente di vero!" (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) L'attrice Martha Plimpton ha svoluto smentire le indiscrezioni riguardante la possibile produzione del film I Goonies 2. Negli ultimi giorni si è tornato a parlare della possibile realizzazione di I Goonies 2, ma Martha Plimpton ha voluto intervenire online per porre fine alla diffusione delle notizie. The Sun aveva infatti sostenuto che le riprese del sequel sarebbero in programma la prossima estate con il coinvolgimento di molti membri del cast originale. La smentita dell'interprete di Stef Su Instagram l'attrice ha però voluto chiarire la situazione dichiarando, senza mezzi termini, che non c'è nulla di vero. Martha Plimpton ha infatti scritto in un post pubblicato online: "Amici, non c'è nessuno script di Goonies 2, non c'è nessuno cheLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
