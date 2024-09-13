I Goonies 2 Martha Plimpton smentisce le notizie | Non c' è niente di vero!

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) L'attriceha svoluto smentire le indiscrezioni riguardante la possibile produzione del film I2. Negli ultimi giorni si è tornato a parlare della possibile realizzazione di I2, maha voluto intervenire online per porre fine alla diffusione delle. The Sun aveva infatti sostenuto che le riprese del sequel sarebbero in programma la prossima estate con il coinvolgimento di molti membri del cast originale. La smentita dell'interprete di Stef Su Instagram l'attrice ha però voluto chiarire la situazione dichiarando, senza mezzi termini, che non c'è nulla diha infatti scritto in un post pubblicato online: "Amici, non c'è nessuno script di2, non c'è nessuno che