Global AI Summit 2024 continued to transform data and AI landscape on final day

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 13,/PRNewswire/The third edition of theAI(GAIN) closed today, after a series high profile collaborations poised to drive AI innovation and growth. Hosted by the Saudiand AI Authority (SDAIA), GAIN has brought together AI experts and business leaders from across the globe. Theday kicked off with a session exploring the technical foundations of Explainable AI – systems helping humans to interpret the predictions made by machine learning models – featuring representatives from The Alan Turing Institute, Thales, and Cognizant Technology Solutions. It also saw the next generation of AI talent celebrated on stage following this week's International AI Olympiad, in which students from 25 countries competed to solve problems using the latest technologies.