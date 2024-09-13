Global AI Summit 2024 continued to transform data and AI landscape on final day (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) closed today, after a series high profile collaborations poised to drive AI innovation and growth. Hosted by the Saudi data and AI Authority (SDAIA), GAIN has brought together AI experts and business leaders from across the globe. The final day kicked off with a session exploring the technical foundations of Explainable AI – systems helping humans to interpret the predictions made by machine learning models – featuring representatives from The Alan Turing Institute, Thales, and Cognizant Technology Solutions. It also saw the next generation of AI talent celebrated on stage following this week's International AI Olympiad, in which students from 25 countries competed to solve problems using the latest technologies.
Representatives from the three UNESCO Category 2 Centers (C2C) and UNESCO itself participated in discussions on enhancing AI's role in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, reviewing ethical standards, and UNESCO's efforts in this area. This includes supporting AI research and development, promoting awareness of AI ethics, coordinating policy development related to AI, and supporting capacity-building efforts in the field.
Dr. Esam Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center, noted that AI's contribution to the global economy is expected to reach $15 trillion, with the AI market projected to grow to $1 trillion by the end of this decade. Reports by global consultancies like McKinsey have noted that organizations utilizing AI to analyze data and make decisions have reduced their operating costs by 20-25%.
The third edition of the global AI summit (GAIN) closed today, after a series high profile collaborations poised to drive AI innovation and growth.
Omar Hatamleh, a Spaniard at the global AI summit: "In 50 years, it will be almost impossible to distinguish a humanoid robot from a person"
This man from Granada, Spain, Chief of Artificial Intelligence at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, dissects the advantages of this technology in fields like medicine, but also warns of its "dark
