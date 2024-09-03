Warner Bros Discovery | Agosto da Record di Share e crescita a doppia cifra in Prime Time

Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-news

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024)CON L’11,3% DINELLE 24 ORE, MIGLIOR MESE NELLA STORIA PER WBD(+10% VS 2023)WBD CRESCE AANCHE INCON IL 10,3% DI(+20% vs 2023)E SI CONFERMA SALDAMENTE 3° EDITORE NAZIONALEper NOVE: 2,3% dinelle 24ore (+11% vs 2023),Migliordi sempre incon il 2,6% diin prima serata(+16% vs 2023)Migliordal 2019 per REAL: 2,2% dinelle 24ore (+14% vs 2023), 2,1% diin(+34% vs 2023)Mese più alto di sempre per Eurosport grazie ai Giochi Olimpici Parigi 2024 e alla ottima partenza della Vueltaper il gruppoche sale all’11,3% dinelle 24 ore e unadel +10% rispetto allo scorso anno, con cui si conferma saldamente 3° editore nazionale sul totale individui e quello con la miglior