Warner Bros. Discovery: Agosto da Record di Share e crescita a doppia cifra in Prime Time (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Warner Bros. Discovery:Agosto Record CON L’11,3% DI Share NELLE 24 ORE, MIGLIOR MESE NELLA STORIA PER WBD(+10% VS 2023)WBD CRESCE A doppia cifra ANCHE IN Prime Time CON IL 10,3% DI Share (+20% vs 2023)E SI CONFERMA SALDAMENTE 3° EDITORE NAZIONALERecord per NOVE: 2,3% di Share nelle 24ore (+11% vs 2023),Miglior Agosto di sempre in Prime Time con il 2,6% di Share in prima serata(+16% vs 2023)Miglior Agosto dal 2019 per REAL Time: 2,2% di Share nelle 24ore (+14% vs 2023), 2,1% di Share in Prime Time (+34% vs 2023)Mese più alto di sempre per Eurosport grazie ai Giochi Olimpici Parigi 2024 e alla ottima partenza della Vuelta Agosto Record per il gruppo Warner Bros. Discovery che sale all’11,3% di Share nelle 24 ore e una crescita a doppia cifra del +10% rispetto allo scorso anno, con cui si conferma saldamente 3° editore nazionale sul totale individui e quello con la miglior crescita.Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-newsNotizie su altre fonti
- MAFS' Ella and Domenica confirm "end" of their friendship in statement - Ella and Domenica have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, and have also shared separate statements about the friendship. Related: MAFS UK star rushed to hospital over injury “I've got nothing to ... msn
- Rocksteady cuts jobs following Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's disappointing sales - Sources have told Eurogamer that the abysmal performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is having repercussions for Rocksteady staff. The company's QA team has ... techspot
- Ascolti tv, aspettando Amadeus Warner Bros Discovery festeggia: agosto 2024 record (ecco perché) - Prime time sopra al 10% e nelle 24 ore abbattuto il muro dell'11% di share: dal Nove a Real Time ed Eurosport, i trend di warner Bros Discovery ... affaritaliani
Video Warner BrosVideo Warner Bros