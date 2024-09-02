Flytxt Appoints Vickram Nagi as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Flytxt, a pioneer in AI-powered Software-as-a-SerVice (SaaS) solutions that maximise customer lifetime value (CLTV) for subscription businesses, has announced the appointment of Vickram Nagi as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales. Vickram brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise Sales, strategic business development, managed serVices, and business transformation for major technology and digital serVice providers. Prior to joining Flytxt, he held leadership positions at Kyndryl Holdings (an IBM spin-off), IBM, BigCash Online Gaming, iiNet Australia, and Primus Telecom Australia. Flytxt has a presence in four continents and over 80 clients across multiple sectors. In his new role, Vickram will be responsible for driving Sales and top-line revenue growth.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Flytxt, a pioneer in AI-powered Software-as-a-SerVice (SaaS) solutions that maximise customer lifetime value (CLTV) for subscription businesses, has announced the appointment of Vickram Nagi as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales. Vickram brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise Sales, strategic business development, managed serVices, and business transformation for major technology and digital serVice providers. Prior to joining Flytxt, he held leadership positions at Kyndryl Holdings (an IBM spin-off), IBM, BigCash Online Gaming, iiNet Australia, and Primus Telecom Australia. Flytxt has a presence in four continents and over 80 clients across multiple sectors. In his new role, Vickram will be responsible for driving Sales and top-line revenue growth.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video Flytxt AppointsVideo Flytxt Appoints