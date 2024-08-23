' The Charge of Change' | Dahua Technology Unveils D-Volt Intelligent EV Charging Solution

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Through a successful online launch,, a world-leading video-centric AIoTand service provider, has released its very ownEV– D-. Embodying its slogan "Theof", D-offers speed, power, innovation, precision, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. D-is designed to deliver quick and comprehensiveperformance in order to ensure that users can retheir electric vehicles quickly and efficiently. It is crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, offering innovatives that are as accurate as they are advanced. In terms of innovation, D-is integrated with's very own cutting-edge technologies with meticulous precision.