' The Charge of Change' | Dahua Technology Unveils D-Volt Intelligent EV Charging Solution

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Through a successful online launch, Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT Solution and service provider, has released its very own Intelligent EV Charging Solution – D-Volt. Embodying its slogan "The Charge of Change", D-Volt offers speed, power, innovation, precision, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. D-Volt is designed to deliver quick and comprehensive Charging performance in order to ensure that users can reCharge their electric vehicles quickly and efficiently. It is crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, offering innovative Solutions that are as accurate as they are advanced. In terms of innovation, D-Volt is integrated with Dahua's very own cutting-edge technologies with meticulous precision.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
