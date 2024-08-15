The Iron Rig il DLC di DREDGE è disponibile

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Black Salt Games e Team17 Digital hanno lanciato oggi “TheRig”, l’attesissima seconda espansione per la pluripremiata avventura di pesca indie. Contemporaneamente, la Complete Edition diè orasu tutte le piattaforme digitali e comprende il gioco base con Blackstone Key, The Pale Reach e TheRig, per un’esperienza marittima sinistra e definitiva. Sia per i nuovi giocatori che per i pescatori più esperti, TheRig promette di approfondire il viaggio nel sinistro mondo di