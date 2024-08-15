The Iron Rig, il DLC di DREDGE è disponibile (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Black Salt Games e Team17 Digital hanno lanciato oggi “The Iron Rig”, l’attesissima seconda espansione per la pluripremiata avventura di pesca indie DREDGE. Contemporaneamente, la Complete Edition di DREDGE è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e comprende il gioco base con Blackstone Key, The Pale Reach e The Iron Rig, per un’esperienza marittima sinistra e definitiva. Sia per i nuovi giocatori che per i pescatori più esperti, The Iron Rig promette di approfondire il viaggio nel sinistro mondo di DREDGE.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Dredge's latest DLC, The Iron Rig, is out now - The latest DLC for dredge, The iron Rig, is out now, allowing players to visit a huge oil rig and complete a new range of mysterious quests. msn
- Dredge: The Iron Rig - The last major expansion to the excellent dredge isn't quite enough on its own to warrant a second playthrough. gamereactor.eu
- Dredge: The Iron Rig Review: An Environmental Swansong - It’s a Lazarus taxon,” a scientist aboard the capitalist abomination that is The iron Rig explains to me. “A species seemingly raised from the dead.” The fish I’ve sh ... msn
Video The IronVideo The Iron