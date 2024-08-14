VIDEO Atletica: accoglienza da star per Letsile Tebogo in Botswana (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) Ritorno da sogno in Botswana per la stella dell’Atletica Letsile Tebogo dopo le Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024. Il classe 2003 ha stupito il mondo andandosi a prendere una medaglia d’oro clamorosa sui 200 metri battendo il favoritissimo statunitense Noah Lyles e cogliendo il primo trionfo per il Paese africano ai Giochi. Successivamente per lui è arrivato anche un bellissimo argento, da trascinatore, nella staffetta 4×400 m maschile. Nel suo Paese natale al ritorno in patria è stato accolto da star: andiamo a vedere il VIDEO con i tifosi in delirio. VIDEO IL RIENTRO DA SOGNO PER Letsile Tebogo DOPO LE OLIMPIADI Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
- Botswana fills largest stadium to welcome Country's first olympic gold medalist - The 21-year-old letsile tebogo pulled off a stunner in the men's 200 meters at the Paris Olympics, producing the first-ever Olympic gold by an African runner in the distance. After his win, tebogo ... newindianexpress
- Botswana erupts in celebration as Olympic medallists including Tebogo return from Paris 2024 - Double Olympic medallist letsile tebogo and his Botswana teammates returned home on Tuesday [14 August] to the ecstatic cheers of fans who turned out in thousands to welcome their heroes from the ... olympics
- Botswana fills up biggest stadium to celebrate Olympic gold - On today's edition of 'feel good stories that you never knew you needed to hear' we have Botswana warming our hearts. Now that the Olympic Games are %% ... bona.co.za
