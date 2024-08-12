CATL opens innovative new energy experience center in Chengdu (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Chengdu, China, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On August 10th, CATL celebrated the opening of NING Space, the world's first new energy experience center in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Co-created with an array of car manufacturers and the local government, NING Space provides an innovative all-encompassing experience for consumers of "view, select, use, and learn" about electric vehicles, which will accelerate the global transition to e-mobility. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Li Ping, vice chairman of CATL, commented that amidst the global energy transformation, the automotive industry and consumer mindsets are undergoing a significant restructuring. CATL, in partnership with carmakers, has established a new platform designed to create a bridge between automakers and consumers, fostering innovation and mutual success.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
