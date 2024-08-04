House of the Dragon 2: che significa il cameo di Viserys I? (Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) "Nella storia dei Targaryen i sognatori hanno salvato la famiglia dalla rovina": nella nostra intervista Paddy Considine ci spiega perché Viserys I dia così tanta importanza ai sogni. Ecco perché il significato del cameo di Viserys I in House of the Dragon 2 è cruciale. Su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW. Che tifiate per i Neri o per i Verdi, c'è una cosa su cui si può essere tutti d'accordo: il personaggio migliore di House of the Dragon è Viserys I. Senza dubbio. Magari non è il più carismatico o il più forte in battaglia, ma certamente era l'unico in grado di mantenere la pace nei Sette Regni. Tra tante teste calde ed eredi - più o meno legittimi - pieni di risentimento, finché sedeva lui sul Trono di Spade a Westeros c'era la tranquillità. Non appena è uscito di scena è stato il caos. È vero, lui ha nominato RhaenyraLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
