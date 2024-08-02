Speed 02 08 2024 Miglior match speed di sempre

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) Secondodei quarti di finale che vede contrapporsi Julius Creed e Pete Dunne, porca miseria se hanno fatto ciò in 2 minuti e mezzo figuriamoci cosa tiravano fuori in 5 Julius Creed vs Pete Dunne Tempo-2:36 Raffica feroce di Suplex da parte di Julius, l’ex Butch risponde con dei Enziguri e un rapido German Suplex 1..2..Julius non molla. Pete allora inizia a lavorare sulle articolazioni prendendo di mira il braccio sinistro di Creed con un Armbar, ma il fratello di Brutus recupera la posizione eretta e lo sbatte violentemente sul tappeto con una Powerbomb, scambio di ginocchiate con Dunne che ha l’ultima parola, si arrampica sulla terza corda ma Julius con un atletismo inumano lo raggiunge e Superplex 1..2Pete non si arrende.