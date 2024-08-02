E’ fuori SOLO DIAMANTI di CHARLOTTE M

Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodaily

(Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) In radio e in digitale è disponibile “”, il nuovo brano diM., la giovanissima content creator che a soli 16 anni ha già conquistato la generazione alpha e la gen z. Uscito “” diM. In radio e in digitale “” https://SMI.lnk.to/(Sony Music), il nuovo brano diM., la giovanissima content creator che a soli 16 anni ha già conquistato la generazione alpha e la gen z. Con oltre 1,3 milioni di iscritti su YouTube, 188 mila followers su Instagram e 1,4 milioni di fan su TikTok,M. non èuna content creator: è un’icona della nuova generazione. La sua capacità di connettersi con il pubblico attraverso contenuti autentici e coinvolgenti ha fatto di lei una delle voci più influenti tra i giovani.