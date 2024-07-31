Aily Labs Expands Global Footprint with New York Office Launch and Strengthens Leadership Team with New SVP of Sales and Head of Marketing (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) MUNICH, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Aily Labs GmbH, pioneer of an AI-powered decision intelligence app for Global enterprises, announced today its U.S. expansion with the opening of a new Office at 66 Hudson Boulevard (The Spiral) in Manhattan's Hudson Yards. This strategic move is complemented by the appointment of two key leaders: Jason Rizzo as Senior Vice President of Sales and Ken Huang as Head of Marketing. These developments mark significant milestones in Aily Labs' strategy to scale its innovative AI solutions and amplify its impact on enterprise decision-making worldwide. Alongside the new New York Office, Aily Labs maintains a robust European presence with its Headquarters in Munich and additional hubs in Madrid, Barcelona, and Cluj.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

