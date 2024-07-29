Djokovic-Nadal The Last Dance? Sfida n60 ecco i 59 precedenti

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Una storia diventata ormai maggiorenne, quella tra Rafae Novak. Sono trascorsi 18 anni dal loro primo incontro ufficiale sul circuito maggiore: era il 2006 e la sede indovinate un po qual’era? Esatto, Court Chatrier del Roland Garros.si ritirò dopo aver perso i primi due set con Rafa che poi fece il bis conquistando il suo secondo slam parigino. Una storia che nasce, si sviluppa e potrebbe anche finire su quello stesso campo. L’ultimo precedente tra i due è stato giocato sempre lì: era il 2022 eriuscì ad imporsi in 4 set e anche in quel caso finì per conquistare il titolo, in finale su Casper Ruud. I due si affrontano per la seconda volta ai Giochi, dopo Pechino 2008 con vittoria sempre del maiorchino in tre set. Potrebbe essere The? Chi lo sa, ma è certamente possibile. Nel frattempo, però, ci godiamo il 60° confronto tra i due.