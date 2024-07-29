Djokovic-Nadal The Last Dance? Sfida n60 ecco i 59 precedenti

Djokovic-Nadal, The Last Dance? Sfida n°60, ecco i 59 precedenti (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Una storia diventata ormai maggiorenne, quella tra Rafa Nadal e Novak Djokovic. Sono trascorsi 18 anni dal loro primo incontro ufficiale sul circuito maggiore: era il 2006 e la sede indovinate un po qual’era? Esatto, Court Chatrier del Roland Garros. Djokovic si ritirò dopo aver perso i primi due set con Rafa che poi fece il bis conquistando il suo secondo slam parigino. Una storia che nasce, si sviluppa e potrebbe anche finire su quello stesso campo. L’ultimo precedente tra i due è stato giocato sempre lì: era il 2022 e Nadal riuscì ad imporsi in 4 set e anche in quel caso finì per conquistare il titolo, in finale su Casper Ruud. I due si affrontano per la seconda volta ai Giochi, dopo Pechino 2008 con vittoria sempre del maiorchino in tre set. Potrebbe essere The Last Dance? Chi lo sa, ma è certamente possibile. Nel frattempo, però, ci godiamo il 60° confronto tra i due.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Tennis: Nadal v Djokovic lights up Olympics as 'goofy Tassie' eyes more gold - Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will do battle once more when they meet at the Paris Olympics on Monday while Australia's Ariarne Titmus is hotly tipped to win her second swimming gold of the Games ... english.ahram.eg
- Swiatek, Alcaraz and Djokovic start Olympics with win at French Open’s site - Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz got the Paris Olympics tennis competition started with first-round victories under closed roofs at Roland Garros, the site of their French Open titles less than two ... dailypioneer
- Paris Olympics 2024 tennis, Day 3 Live: Rafael Nadal to face arch-rival Novak Djokovic in R2 - Rafael Nadal will face Novak Djokovic for the 60th time, Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini will also be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024. khelnow
