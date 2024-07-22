Nuova strage a Gaza: almeno 27 morti nel raid israeliano a Khan Younis (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Roma, 22 luglio 2024 – raid dell’Idf su Khan Younis dopo l'ordine di evacuazione: ennesima strage. Ci sarebbero anche decine di feriti, la maggior parte donne e bambini. Il premier israeliano Netanyahu incontrerà Biden e Harris domani a Washington e parlerà al Congresso. epa11490873 A Palestinian man walks among the rubble following an Israeli airstrike in the Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 21 July 2024. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER Le notizie in diretta Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Raid israeliano sul campo profughi: strage a Khan Younis - Lo riporta Al Jazeera, aggiungendo che il ministero ha affermato che il numero dei feriti in seguito all'attacco è intorno a 300. Il ministero della Sanità di Gaza, controllato da Hamas, ha affermato che più di 70 persone sono state uccise nell'attacco israeliano, in cui aerei da guerra hanno preso di mira un'area dove si stavano rifugiando i palestinesi sfollati nella zona di Khan Younis nel sud di Gaza. liberoquotidiano
- Ancora bombe su Rafah e Khan Yunis. I palestinesi: “Dodici morti, strage di donne e bambini” - Roma, 3 giugno 2024 – Mentre gli Stati Uniti fanno sentire la loro voce nel tentativo di indurre Bejamin Netanyahu a trovare un’intesa che porti a un cessate il fuoco, non si fermano i raid di Israele nella Striscia di Gaza e in particolare Rafah, città al confine con l’Egitto dove si rischia un’altra tragedia umanitaria. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. quotidiano
