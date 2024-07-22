Nuova strage a Gaza | almeno 27 morti nel raid israeliano a Khan Younis

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Roma, 22 luglio 2024 –dell’Idf sudopo l'ordine di evacuazione: ennesima. Ci sarebbero anche decine di feriti, la maggior parte donne e bambini. Il premierNetanyahu incontrerà Biden e Harris domani a Washington e parlerà al Congresso. epa11490873 A Palestinian man walks among the rubble following an Israeli airstrike in the Al Nusairat refugee camp, centralStrip, 21 July 2024. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from theStrip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations inand the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER Le notizie in diretta