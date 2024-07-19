Bob Newhart, star della tv e di film come Elf, è morto a 94 anni (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) L'attore e comico Bob Newhart è morto a 94 anni giovedì 28 luglio 2024, in carriera aveva recitato in numerose serie tv e film come Elf e The Big Bang Theory. Bob Newhart, volto iconico della tv e attore conosciuto per i suoi ruoli in Elf e The Big Bang Theory, è morto all'età di 94 anni nella giornata di giovedì 18 luglio 2024. Il portavoce dell'attore, Jerry Digney, ha confermato la triste notizia dichiarando che la morte è avvenuta a Los Angeles dopo una breve malattia. Una lunga carriera nel mondo della comicità L'attore era diventato un volto iconico della tv con serie come The Bob Newhart Show e Newhart. Nel 2003 era poi stato Papà Elfo nella commedia natalizia Un elfo per amico e, recentemente, ha recitato in treLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Bob Newhart, star della tv e di film come Elf, è morto a 94 anni - dove vengono registrate le sue performance degli album The Button-Down Mind of Bob newhart, bestseller nel 1960 e vincitore di tre Grammy, seguito da The Button Down Mind Strikes Back e Behind the ... movieplayer
- Bob Newhart's Best Character, According To Bob Newhart - The late Bob newhart began his comedy career, weirdly enough, while working a mind-numbing job as a copywriter in 1958. The job was so dull that newhart and a co-worker would regularly call each other ... msn
- Bob Newhart, deadpan comedy legend, dies at 94 - It’s one thing to do so when someone is actually speaking to you – but to appear to listen when nothing is being said newhart, who died Thursday at 94, turned that into an art. The droll ... msn
Video Bob NewhartVideo Bob Newhart