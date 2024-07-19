Fonte : movieplayer di 19 lug 2024

Bob Newhart, star della tv e di film come Elf, è morto a 94 anni (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) L'attore e comico Bob Newhart è morto a 94 anni giovedì 28 luglio 2024, in carriera aveva recitato in numerose serie tv e film come Elf e The Big Bang Theory. Bob Newhart, volto iconico della tv e attore conosciuto per i suoi ruoli in Elf e The Big Bang Theory, è morto all'età di 94 anni nella giornata di giovedì 18 luglio 2024. Il portavoce dell'attore, Jerry Digney, ha confermato la triste notizia dichiarando che la morte è avvenuta a Los Angeles dopo una breve malattia. Una lunga carriera nel mondo della comicità L'attore era diventato un volto iconico della tv con serie come The Bob Newhart Show e Newhart. Nel 2003 era poi stato Papà Elfo nella commedia natalizia Un elfo per amico e, recentemente, ha recitato in tre
