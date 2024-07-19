Bob Newhart star della tv e di film come Elf è morto a 94 anni

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) L'attore e comico Boba 94giovedì 28 luglio 2024, in carriera aveva recitato in numerose serie tv eElf e The Big Bang Theory. Bob, volto iconicotv e attore conosciuto per i suoi ruoli in Elf e The Big Bang Theory, èall'età di 94nella giornata di giovedì 18 luglio 2024. Il portavoce dell'attore, Jerry Digney, ha confermato la triste notizia dichiarando che la morte è avvenuta a Los Angeles dopo una breve malattia. Una lunga carriera nel mondocomicità L'attore era diventato un volto iconicotv con serieThe BobShow e. Nel 2003 era poi stato Papà Elfo nella commedia natalizia Un elfo per amico e, recentemente, ha recitato in tre