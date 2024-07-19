Amy Adams è una casalinga convinta di stare diventando un cane nelle foto di Nightbitch (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) La compagnia dei cani spinge Amy Adams a convincersi che si sta trasformando in uno di loro nelle prime foto della commedia horror al femminile Nightbitch. Un nuovo ruolo decisamente inedito per Amy Adams, che nella commedia horror Nightbitch dovrà affrontare una incredibile "trasformazione". Vanity Fair ha diffuso le prime immagini dell'attrice premio Oscar che nella pellicola di Marielle Heller interpreterà una casalinga convinta di star subendo una trasformazione da donna a cane. Scritto e diretto dall'attrice e regista Marielle Heller, con la collaborazione di Rachel Yoder, autrice del romanzo da cui il film è tratto, Nightbitch vede interpreti anche Scoot McNairy, Mary Holland, Kerry O'Malley, Ella Thomas e Roslyn Gentle. Le foto diffuse da Vanity Fair vedono Amy Adams impegnata in una corsa notturna inLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Amy Adams' New Award-Winning Comedy Horror Gets First Images For Nightbitch - nightbitch images reveal the first look at Amy adams in her new award-winning comedy horror film ahead of its release in theaters later this year. msn
- Nightbitch First Look Images Preview Amy Adams in Comedy Horror Movie - The official nightbitch first look is here, courtesy of a new batch of images of Amy adams in the upcoming comedy horror. The upcoming film has garnered a ton of anticipation due to its outlandish ... msn
- ‘Nightbitch’ First Look: Marielle Heller’s Latest Starring Amy Adams Is “About Motherhood And Rage” - It didn’t take long for adams to sync up with Annapurna Pictures through her production banner to option the “nightbitch” rights, with Yoder game for an adaptation. “It never crossed my mind,” the ... theplaylist
Video Amy AdamsVideo Amy Adams