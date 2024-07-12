Euro 2024, Eriksson a Southgate: “Fai quello che noi non abbiamo mai potuto” (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) L’ex ct dell’Inghilterra Sven-Goran Eriksson ha scritto un commovente articolo su ‘The Telegraph’, a due giorni dalla finale degli Europei che vedrà gli inglesi impegnati contro la Spagna, parlando direttamente a Gareth Southgate: “Il lavoro di allenatore dell’Inghilterra porta con sé una bella pressione. Sai quanta aspettativa c’è su di te per porre fine a tutti questi anni di dolore. Io l’ho sentito. Sir Bobby Robson lo sentiva. Ognuno dei 13 manager inglesi da Sir Alf in poi l’avrà sentito. Nessuno di noi ci è riuscito ma nessuno si è avvicinato più di Gareth Southgate. Gareth ha imparato dagli errori commessi, in particolare nella gestione del ‘blocco mentale’ ai rigori, ed è andato più lontano di quanto chiunque di noi abbia mai fatto.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
