Euro 2024 Eriksson a Southgate | Fai quello che noi non abbiamo mai potuto

(Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) L’ex ct dell’Inghilterra Sven-Goranha scritto un commovente articolo su ‘The Telegraph’, a due giorni dalla finale deglipei che vedrà gli inglesi impegnati contro la Spagna, parlando direttamente a Gareth: “Il lavoro di allenatore dell’Inghilterra porta con sé una bella pressione. Sai quanta aspettativa c’è su di te per porre fine a tutti questi anni di dolore. Io l’ho sentito. Sir Bobby Robson lo sentiva. Ognuno dei 13 manager inglesi da Sir Alf in poi l’avrà sentito. Nessuno di noi ci è riuscito ma nessuno si è avvicinato più di Gareth. Gareth ha imparato dagli errori commessi, in particolare nella gestione del ‘blocco mentale’ ai rigori, ed è andato più lontano di quanto chiunque di noi abbia mai fatto.