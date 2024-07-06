Chicago PD: ecco i motivi per cui non rivedremo Jay Halstead nella stagione 12 (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Anche se abbiamo imparato che tutto può succedere, i fan non dovrebbero aspettarsi di rivedere Jesse Lee Soffer nei panni di Jay Halstead nella stagione 12 di Chicago PD e probabilmente neanche in tempi brevi. Il franchise di One Chicago ha una lunga storia di ritorno di ex membri del cast sia per apparizioni come ospiti, sia per apparizioni in più episodi, ma i fan di Chicago PD che sperano che Soffer torni a vestire i panni del detective Jay Halstead dovrebbero iniziare ad accettare il fatto che probabilmente Halstead non tornerà a Chicago nel prossimo futuro. Questo non è dovuto al fatto che Soffer abbia lasciato la serie in cattivi rapporti o che sia in contrasto con lo studio, ma è piuttosto il risultato di un importante sviluppo della sua carriera.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Sorry, don't expect Jesse Lee Soffer to return to Chicago PD season 12 for this key reason - but chicago PD fans holding out hope that Soffer might be back as Detective Jay halstead might want to begin accepting that halstead probably won’t be back in chicago for the foreseeable future. This ... onechicagocenter
- July 4 violence across US leaves at least 33 people dead - Shootings and other violence during the extended July 4 weekend have left at least 33 people dead across the US, including 11 in chicago, and injured dozens more nationwide, authorities said. July 4 ... halsteadgazette.co.uk
- Jesse Lee Soffer could still return to Chicago PD (and here's how) - Soffer left chicago PD during the third episode of Season 10. In a shocking turn of events, halstead turned in his badge and gun and reenlisted in the Army. He didn’t even give Upton much of a chance ... msn
Video Chicago eccoVideo Chicago ecco