Chicago PD | ecco i motivi per cui non rivedremo Jay Halstead nella stagione 12

(Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Anche se abbiamo imparato che tutto può succedere, i fan non dovrebbero aspettarsi di rivedere Jesse Lee Soffer nei panni di Jay12 diPD e probabilmente neanche in tempi brevi. Il franchise di Oneha una lunga storia di ritorno di ex membri del cast sia per apparizioni come ospiti, sia per apparizioni in più episodi, ma i fan diPD che sperano che Soffer torni a vestire i panni del detective Jaydovrebbero iniziare ad accettare il fatto che probabilmentenon tornerà anel prossimo futuro. Questo non è dovuto al fatto che Soffer abbia lasciato la serie in cattivi rapporti o che sia in contrasto con lo studio, ma è piuttosto il risultato di un importante sviluppo della sua carriera.