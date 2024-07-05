So long Splash Brothers

Leggi tutta la notizia su ultimouomo

(Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Il 21 dicembre 2012 i Golden State Warriors ospitano i Charlotte Bobcats. All’intervallo il punteggio è di 58 a 49, Steph Curry e Klay Thompson hanno segnato insieme 7 delle 11 triple tentate. L’account ufficiale della franchigia lo riporta così. Halftime: Warriors 58 – Bobcats 49. @StephenCurry30 & Klay Thompson are a combined 7-of-11 from 3 point range #— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 22, 2012 «È qualcosa che nessuno mi potrà portare via in nessun modo. È la prova che ho vissuto su questa terra», con questa enfasi Brian Witt rivendica il suo posto nella storia, la stesura di questo tweet apparentemente banale. È la prima apparizione del soprannomeper indicare la coppia Curry-Thompson e la loro abilità nel tiro da tre punti (“” è il suono onomatopeico della retina che si muove dopo una tripla segnata).